Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Kalliakavillai(TN)1.00-2.009000-NC
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS