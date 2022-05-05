Dubai to host 39th World Nut & Dried Fruit Congress from May 11-13

Over 1,100 industry professionals from more than 60 countries will gather in Dubai for the 39th World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress from May 11-13 organized by the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council (INC).

The INC Congress is the only international event purely dedicated to the nut and dried fruit industry, and the stimulating three-day program will provide attendees with the latest look into the industry from the sector’s top leaders.

A series of roundtables on the products under the c, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, dates, dried apricots, dried cranberries, dried figs, prunes, raisins, sultanas, and currants will give updates on the latest statistics on production, consumption, and trade.

Moreover, 40 companies will exhibit their latest products and services. The congress will feature seminars on sustainability and nutrition research. Sunny Verghese, the Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam International, and Saket Modi, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Security will give presentations.

Marta Moren Abat, the International Relations Coordinator for the Directorate General for Maritime and Fisheries at the European Commission will give a presentation on water resources opportunities and challenges and the relation to agriculture and food security.

Farm gate

The INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 850 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 80 countries. INC membership represents over 85 per cent of the world’s commercial “farm gate” value of trade in nuts and dried fruits. The INC’s mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry.

It is appropriate to hold the conference in Dubai on account of the India, UAE trade pact that came into force, says J.Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman, Beta Group which owns the brand NutKing. The industry is expanding at a fast pace and the requirements of dried fruits and nuts as healthy foods is zooming forward. But logistics cost are crippling both the Indian and world dried fruits and nuts industry, he said.