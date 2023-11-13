Dvara E-Registry has been adjudged as one of the winners of the ‘Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge’, organised by UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum.

A media statement said the ‘Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge’ by UpLink was initiated to combat the pressing agricultural challenges of the time, seeking innovative solutions in the realms of knowledge enhancement, resource efficiency and sustainability, inclusive technology and innovative financing. This year’s challenge witnessed 246 entries from across the globe.

It said the selection was meticulously carried out, scrutinising various aspects such as the viability of the business model, the progress and efficacy of the solution, team composition and management, commitment to gender balance, and the potential socio-economic and environmental impacts, with a special emphasis on scalability, investability, and diversity.

Reward for digital solutions

Quoting Tharakeswar Ganta, Co-Founder and Head of Financial Products at Dvara E-Registry, the statement said, “It’s an honour to be endorsed as a top innovator by the World Economic Forum and UpLink. Uplink provides us with a platform to connect with other innovations across the globe and showcase our solutions to global players. This acknowledgement is not just a recognition of our work but also a testament to the potential impact our digital solutions can have on the agricultural sector globally. We are eager to leverage the myriad opportunities presented by this network to amplify our contributions to the farming community.”

Dvara E-Registry is an ag-fintech start-up building a digital platform to improve access to agricultural services, both financial and advisory, for all stakeholders in the agri value chain.

Dvara E-Registry has made inroads in assisting farmers with access to critical services, enhancing their livelihoods and fostering the adoption of environmentally conscious farming techniques, it said.

The start-up has so far impacted over 61,000 farmers across 2,500 villages and has worked with over 200 FPOs in 12 States, the statement said.