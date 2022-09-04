Eastea poised to enter packaged tea market with new offerings

Eastea, part of the Group Meeran conglomerate, is poised to enter the packaged tea market with a series of products that offer novelty to the consumer and match the emerging lifestyle patterns of new-age tea consumers.

Group Meeran Director, Zubin Navas launched Eastea’s flavoured tea offerings today, marking the brand’s strategy to shake-up the traditional packaged tea segment with a series of tea offerings in the upmarket segment.

Eastea has launched packaged tea with ginger and cardamom flavours, alongside green tea and Assam blend (black), and will roll out a range of other tea offerings in the coming months.

Introduction into Indian markets

“For over a century, the packaged tea business has remained more or less static even as lifestyles and consumption patterns have changed. We plan to introduce a range of packaged tea offerings that match the aspirations of today’s tea consumers, including flavoured tea and teas that cater to the wellness segment”, Zubin Navas said.

He said online exposure of Indian consumers made it easier to introduce new tea offerings, unlike in the past, when innovations in the consumer market in the West would take years to be introduced in the Indian market.

Eastea’s strategy

Eastea has chalked out a roadmap to launch a range of tea offerings every three months. The initial launch of flavoured teas will be followed by a wellness range of teas between September end and December, and by January, the brand will launch a cold brew.

Underlining the brand’s conscious decision to stay distinct in the market, Zubin Navas said, “Everything from our off-beat packaging and the contents in the different tea offerings emphasise our focus on exploring a different path and targeting the upmarket segment”.

Group Meeran Chairman Navas Meeran said the decision to launch multiple tea offerings under the Eastea label reflected the group’s commitment to deepen its market in every vertical. “We are looking at enhancing our presence in each of our brand verticals and strengthening bottomlines”, he said.

Eastea’s newly launched products will be immediately present in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Gulf markets. By the end of this year, the products will be also available in Tamil Nadu market.

The 46-year-old Group Meeran comprises a bouquet of popular brands, including Nanma Properties, Sunidra Mattresses, Eastern Treads, Jackfruit365, WeTruck, and Scoreline Sports.