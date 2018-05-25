Agri Business

Edible oil rules weak

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2018 Published on May 25, 2018

Edible oils market ruled weak on Friday on smart recovery in rupee making import cheaper amid lack of demand and bearish futures. Ease of flow and higher selling pressure kept stockists away. Liberty: Palmolein ex STC / ex JNPT ₹753 for 5 June. Super palmolein ₹783 for 5 June . Allana: Palmolein ex Khopoli ₹755 for 25 June.Golden agri: Palmolein ex JNPT ₹735 and Ex STC ₹735 for 10 June.

Published on May 25, 2018
oilseeds and edible oil
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor