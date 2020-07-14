Encouraging sale of turmeric

“At the Regulated Marketing Committee and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society the sale of turmeric was very encouraging as cent percent sale was recorded. For the past few days the buyers purchased almost all the arrived turmeric at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. On average, on Tuesday 80 per cent of the arrived turmeric were sold. The turmeric growers were happy over the encouraging sale, but also expressed their sorrow over the prevailing price, which the farmers said it is not feasible for them,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard.

He said that for the past about ten days the price of the turmeric at the Turmeric futures is in minus status and has not improved, but this has not reflected in the day to day buying by the traders. The traders have received few upcountry demands and also meagre local demand.

The price of some bags of finger turmeric was increased by ₹100 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society due to quality and similarly, the root variety was increased by ₹250 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard.

At the Sales Yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,555- 6,309 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,122-5,709 a quintal. Of the arrival of 2,018 bags of turmeric 685 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,059 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,919-5,659 a quintal. All the 157 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,311-6,300 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,211-5,759 a quintal. All the 458 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold.