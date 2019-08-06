Experts call for development of forecasting model for sardine

A panel of fisheries experts has suggested developing a forecasting model for long-term prediction on the abundance of oil sardine on regular basis. To develop such model, they called for a collaborative research initiative partnering different institutions in this field.

The experts were speaking on the sidelines of a national-level symposium at CMFRI to analyse the reasons behind the fluctuations of oil sardine in the southern Arabian Sea.

Regulation mooted

The panel is of the view that a temporary regulation may be recommended during the period of stressful environmental conditions that affect the abundance of oil sardine. The fishing pressure during this period would lead to further collapse of the sardine resource.

The availability of sardine has recorded a drastic drop since the last year, and the situation has not improved yet. The panel meet also proposed that the minimum legal size (MLS) may be raised to 15 cm from the existing 10 cm in Kerala during the periods of stress such as El Nino years.

The fluctuations of sardine are mainly influenced by unfavourable conditions due to El Nino, stunted growth, spawning disruption, migration from normal fishing grounds and continued high fishing pressure. However, a collaborative research initiative is required to study the environmental impacts and climate change on pelagic fishery resources.

Forecasting model

CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan said the advisory given by the institute earlier regarding the decline of sardine was a remarkable step in analysing the reasons.

A regular forecasting model will be made possible with the cooperation of different research institutes working in climate change, oceanography and fishery biology, he said, adding that CMFRI would release a draft sequence of genome of sardine by the end of this year. Even though the CMFRI has found that three types of sardines including Oman sardine have the same genetic structure, separate management strategies are required for these sardines.