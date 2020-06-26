Agri Business

Extraordinary circumstances of ECA not applicable to processors, other value chain players: Agri Secretary

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Processors of agricultural produce and value chain providers are kept out of the purview of stock holding limit when extraordinary circumstances condition in the amended Essential Commodities Act is invoked due to price hike, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has said.

The Agricultural Secretary, who addressed a webinar organised by ag-tech start-up Agribazar on recent agricultural reforms on Thursday evening, was responding to questions raised by other participants.

On June 5, the government amended the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) of 1955 to keep major agricultural commodities such as cereals, pulses and oilseeds out of its purview and also brought in two ordinances that would allow trade in agricultural produce outside the conventional agricultural marketplace and offer fair price and protection to farmers who engage in contract farming with processors and other buyers of agricultural commodities.

“These extraordinary circumstances are not applicable to processors or value chain providers of any produce, whatever be the circumstances, for their annual capacity and even to the export commitments,” Agarwal said.

Stock limit and regulation

Under the amended EC Act, agri-food produce can only be regulated under extraordinary circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity. In the case of price hike, the trigger for involving the stock limit for perishable commodities is 100 per cent increase in the retail price of the commodity over the immediately preceding 12 months or the average retail price of the last five year, whichever is lower. And for non-perishable produce, the trigger is the price of 50 per cent.

Regarding level playing field for private e-marketplaces, the Agriculture Secretary said they will be treated at par with the State-sponsored eNAM (National Agriculture Market). “eNAM is a platform that works in mandis. The trade ordinances that the government came out with do not touch mandis. No special place is kept for eNAM in the ordinance. Both the government and private platforms will have equal footing,” he said.

According to Agarwal, the best part of the ordinance is all electronic platforms for agri produce can operate themselves. There is no registration or regulation required, except for the fact that they have to declare their fair trade modalities, payment modalities and logistic modalities. And they have to follow these modalities. The government has kept a provision for framing norms for this ecosystem at a later point, if required to use, he added.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tea production in the Nilgiris down 11% till May