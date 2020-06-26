Extraordinary circumstances of ECA not applicable to processors, other value chain players: Agri Secretary

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
Processors of agricultural produce and value chain providers are kept out of the purview of stock holding limit when extraordinary circumstances condition in the amended Essential Commodities Act is invoked due to price hike, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has said.
The Agricultural Secretary, who addressed a webinar organised by ag-tech start-up Agribazar on recent agricultural reforms on Thursday evening, was responding to questions raised by other participants.
On June 5, the government amended the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) of 1955 to keep major agricultural commodities such as cereals, pulses and oilseeds out of its purview and also brought in two ordinances that would allow trade in agricultural produce outside the conventional agricultural marketplace and offer fair price and protection to farmers who engage in contract farming with processors and other buyers of agricultural commodities.
“These extraordinary circumstances are not applicable to processors or value chain providers of any produce, whatever be the circumstances, for their annual capacity and even to the export commitments,” Agarwal said.
Under the amended EC Act, agri-food produce can only be regulated under extraordinary circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity. In the case of price hike, the trigger for involving the stock limit for perishable commodities is 100 per cent increase in the retail price of the commodity over the immediately preceding 12 months or the average retail price of the last five year, whichever is lower. And for non-perishable produce, the trigger is the price of 50 per cent.
Regarding level playing field for private e-marketplaces, the Agriculture Secretary said they will be treated at par with the State-sponsored eNAM (National Agriculture Market). “eNAM is a platform that works in mandis. The trade ordinances that the government came out with do not touch mandis. No special place is kept for eNAM in the ordinance. Both the government and private platforms will have equal footing,” he said.
According to Agarwal, the best part of the ordinance is all electronic platforms for agri produce can operate themselves. There is no registration or regulation required, except for the fact that they have to declare their fair trade modalities, payment modalities and logistic modalities. And they have to follow these modalities. The government has kept a provision for framing norms for this ecosystem at a later point, if required to use, he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...