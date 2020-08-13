Eyeing the North, FACT to add five lakh tonnes more to its production

Office buzz
The public sector FACT is adding an additional five lakh tonnes fertiliser production to its capacity as part of tapping new markets in West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The existing production capacity is nine lakh tonnes and the company is planning to set up a new plant shortly with a focus on expanding its marketing networks to other parts of the country, Kishor Rungta, the Chairman and Managing Director said at a webinar organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the topic FACT – Strategies planned during Covid and post-Covid times for survival.
Now, FACT is familiar in the southern area of the country and is targeting more business from the northern markets making use of the potential of coastal shipping route with the support of Cochin Port Trust, he said.
The CMD pointed out that the company has performed well in the lockdown period from April to July with 55 per cent sales more than last year. All fertiliser companies in the country have similar growth due to government’s timely support.
Factomfos is the most premium brand of FACT in South India with a market share of 90 per cent in Kerala and almost 100 per cent for ammonium sulphate. In the South, Factomfos is having 30 per cent and 72 per cent for ammonium sulphate.
After a long gap, FACT declared a net profit of ₹976 crore in 2019-20. There was 42 per cent growth in turnover. Production of Factomfos hit an all-time high of 8.45 lakh tonnes (lt). The production of ammonium sulphate was 2.21 lt, the highest in last 19 years. The total fertiliser sales were 11.17 lt, which was the highest in the last 18 years, he added.
The Chamber president, Sunny L Malayil introduced the guest.
