Faarms to market seeds developed by ICAR-IARI on its platform

Agritech start up Faarms has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) - PUSA for delivering quality seeds to the farming community at their doorstep.

The MoU was exchanged between the COO of Faarms- Alok Duggal, and Director of ICAR- Dr A K Singh, Joint directors, Research heads, and other HODs of PUSA.

Under this collaboration, farmers will get access to new varieties of seeds developed at ICAR- IARI and first-hand knowledge from top scientists on the Faarms app, the company said in a statement.

“It is commendable how successful Faarms has been in understanding the real challenges of the farmers and have come up with solutions. This is what gave us the confidence to collaborate with Faarms”, said A K Singh, Director ICAR. “We have been developing seeds with new traits at our research institute which is accessible to the farmers at their doorstep with this new arrangement.”

‘We thank ICAR – IARI, PUSA for extending their support in our mission to build a transparent e-commerce marketplace for all farm inputs that will double the income of the farmers by 2024”, saidTaranbir Singh and Alok Duggal-Co-founders of FAARMS.

Single point e-commerce platform

Faarms aims to be a single point e-commerce platform for farmers for all farming related inputs from seeds, agrochemicals and animal feed in India.

Currently, Faarms is connected to eight lakh farmers in 33,000 + villages in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujrat & MP. Recently, the brand has also signed an MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC). It will have access to their warehouses across India that will help the company deliver seeds, agrochemicals, biofertilizers, and poultry and cattle feed to the farmers in the interior’s parts on time.