CLAAS Agricultural Machinery Pvt Ltd, the wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of the German agriculture machinery manufacturer has appointed Sriram Kannan as the new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of CLAAS India.

Sriram Kannan was leading the manufacturing operations as Managing Director of CLAAS India before he was elevated to the new role of CEO & MD, the company said in a statement. He has also worked with Bosch (Formerly MICO), Kurlon Ltd., Lapp India Private Limited at various capacities before joining CLAAS India in 2014.

CLAAS has a strong presence in India and provides the Indian farming communities with new and innovative farm technologies that are not only cost effective, but also promise better yields ensuring their stature at par with the global markets. Headquartered in Bengaluru, CLAAS has been in India for over three decades and serves South-East Asia, Middle-East Africa, and South America markets. The company also has a strong distribution network in South Asia serving over 10,000 customers.

In his new role, Kannan will be responsible to combat the low-cost imports and bring back the market for CLAAS with current products as well as develop, produce and launch new products locally, as well as find markets for the products produced outside India which has also a huge potential.

CLAAS, in India started manufacturing CROP TIGER combine harvesters, based on Tangential Axial Flow (TAF) threshing mechanism, designed exclusively to address the challenges being faced by Indian farmers, especially the grain losses due to manual harvesting. CLAAS in India is also well known for its “Make in India” initiative, as it has been innovating on products to cater to the needs of Indian farmers.

