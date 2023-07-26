FarMart, a food supply network that connects farming communities to food businesses, has launched its tech platform, Saudabook.

A media statement said Saudabook caters specifically to the food processing and manufacturing sector. FarMart is opening its own ERP (FarMartOS) to all food processors and manufacturers in India.

India’s food manufacturing sector has faced persistent challenges such as limited automation, complex supply chains, and distribution issues. With over three million food processing businesses, many of which are multi-generational family-owned enterprises, this sector contributes significantly to a $500 billion market.

The statement said there has been limited tech adoption and automation despite the industry’s growth driven by rising domestic consumption and expanding export opportunities.

FarMart’s Saudabook aims to transform this scenario by offering its easy-to-use platform, facilitating the digitisation of the entire workflow for food processors. By adopting intelligent procurement processes through Saudabook, businesses can achieve enhanced quality and delivery controls, enabling them to keep pace with the dynamic industry demands, it said.

Digitisation holds the key

Quoting Alekh Sanghera, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of FarMart, said, “With Saudabook, we envision an inclusive and prosperous food economy, where every stakeholder benefits from technological advancements. We firmly believe that digitisation holds the key to doubling the food and agriculture contribution to our economy, elevating farmer incomes, and ensuring the world’s access to safe and nutritious food.”

Dharmendra Jain, President of UP Roller Flour Millers Association, said the food processing industry is presently highly fragmented and is gradually moving towards digital adoption. “I am eagerly looking forward to Saudabook, as this technology has the potential to unlock immense value and make our industry more globally competitive. Given FarMart’s impressive track record in establishing a pan-India sourcing network, Saudabook will undoubtedly elevate their commitment to Make-in-India to new heights,” he said.