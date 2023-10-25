FarmERP, a smart farm management platform, has introduced its advanced digital farming technology to the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (CAFNR) at Prairie View A&M University. Prairie View A&M University is located in Texas, USA.

A media statement said this digital farming technology will be implemented at CAFNR College’s two farms, Governor Bill and Vara Farm, covering a combined area of around 900 acres. These deployments will significantly contribute to supporting academic, extension, and research programme, fostering advancements in research and innovation in agriculture, with a specific focus on predictability, profitability, and productivity – often referred to as the 3Ps. These efforts aim to optimize agribusiness operations within local farms, it said.

Prairie View A&M University’s dedicated farms have long served as platforms for high quality, practical, hands-on teaching experiences, impactful research, and engaging extension and academic programmes.

Under the project titled ‘Farm Information on Demand’, FarmERP has introduced its technology to these farms. FarmERP’s responsibilities encompass managing livestock activities, including both goats and cattle, with a high degree of customization to meet the specific needs of the farms. Additionally, FarmERP will collaborate with the university to extend its services to local farmers through outreach and extension activities. This comprehensive support includes tasks such as registering farmers and farms, geo-tagging their locations, addressing their queries, and providing advisory assistance, all facilitated by FarmERP.

The statement said FarmERP will leverage its expertise to enhance data documentation in critical elements such as feed, hay, water, and more on these farms. This collaboration will empower CAFNR students with practical skills and knowledge, equipping them for careers in modern, technology-driven farming and research.

Quoting Sanjay Borkar, Chief Executive Officer of FarmERP, the statement said: “At FarmERP, we believe in the transformative power of technology in agriculture. With a presence in over 30 countries, deploying its state of art technology to PV A&M university signifies FarmERP’s commitment to advancing regenerative farming practices and fostering the next generation of agricultural innovators. Together, we aim to cultivate a sustainable future for agriculture, driven by data-driven insights and technological excellence.”

Gerard D’Souza, Dean and Director of Land Grant Programmes at PV A&M University, said Prairie View A&M University’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable agriculture and research with the help of new age technologies.

“Our collaboration with FarmERP epitomises our commitment to preparing the future leaders of agriculture with the skills and knowledge essential for modern, technology-driven farming,” D’Souza said.

Ashwani Srivastava, Director of AITC at PV A&M University, said: “Together, we aspire to spearhead innovation, enhance productivity, and champion sustainability in agriculture, contributing to a brighter future for the industry and our planet.”

