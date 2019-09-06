Farmers’ contribution will be significant in making India $5-tn economy: Agri Minister

Farmers should focus on developing agri-allied activities such as animal husbandry, bee-keeping and horticulture to double their incomes by 2022, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Addressing the 9th Agri-Asia Conference here, Tomar expressed optimism about agriculture sector’s significant contribution to make India a 5-trillion-dollar economy.

“We believe that India’s farmers have the capability to contribute significantly to achieve this target. Farmers must adopt scientific farming, increase the use of technology and mechanisation in agriculture to achieve this goal,” he told the gathering of farmers, academicians and visitors.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijar Rupani said, “Our farmers should focus on per drop, more crop. It is time our farmers adopt cooperative farming and drip irrigation to achieve more yields.”

Rupani also stated that Gujarat’s farmers have exhibited their prowess in the horticulture with export-oriented cultivation of pomegranate in Banaskantha, dates in Kutch and cashew in tribal region of the State. He also stated that after successfully taking Narmada waters to distant areas of Kutch, Saurashtra and North Gujarat, the prospects of agriculture in the State have improved.

The State government is also encouraging farmers to explore additional income avenues in line with their agricultural activities. Poonamchand Parmar, additional chief secretary, agriculture, government of Gujarat, said, “The farmers need to bring down the cost of farming, increase the yields and adopt advanced technologies such as drip irrigation and solar energy to increase their earnings.”