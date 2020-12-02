Agri Business

Farmers dig in; resolve to tell govt can’t budge on repeal of farm laws

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Farmers raise slogans as they stage a protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border, on Wednesday   -  Kamal Narang

Ministers want clause-by-clause discussion; farmers leaders say laws must go ‘in toto’

Farmer leaders will tell the government that their demand for repealing the controversial farm laws is non-negotiable and will intensify their protest if it doesn’t bow to their demand.

This was decided at a two-hour-long meeting of leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmer protest around Delhi. Their representatives who are to meet the Union Ministers — Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal — for yet another round of talks on Thursday would give this in writing.

Similarly, as a mark of protest, farmers in villages across the country would burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of some of the top corporate houses in the country who the farmers think are the major beneficiaries of the ‘anti-farmer’ reforms.

Will escalate protest

They also made it clear that the agitation of the farmers will continue and, if need be, children and older people in their households would join them to put more pressure on the government.

Another significant development on Thursday was that Bharatiya Kisan Union led by Naresh Tikait, which so far has stayed away, joined the protests and even participated in the meeting.

No compromise

In the talks held with the farmer leaders, the Ministers insisted that the meeting should go through the Acts clause by clause to iron out the differences. However, the farmer representatives rejected the idea saying that the Acts should be annulled in toto.

