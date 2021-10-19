FCI introduces new method to buy rice

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Beginning this kharif marketing season, all rice stocks procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will have to pass through the “Mixed Indicator Method” to determine its age.
The FCI godowns will accept custom milled rice only after the reagents turn green/avocado green when tested on the samples. If it turns yellow, yellow-orange or orange, the consignments will be marked “not freshly milled’ and rejected upfront.
With instances of millers mixing cheaper PDS rice causing heavy losses, the FCI has decided to put its foot down and weed out the erring millers that are causing heavy losses to the Central agency.
The millers send the rice stocks on behalf of various State governments after custom-milling the paddy lots procured from farmers.
“The FCI pays about ₹32 a kg, which includes the cost of gunny bags, transport and other components. But some millers follow dubious methods to beat the system,” a senior Telangana government official said.
Forming a cartel with PDS (public distribution system) distributors, they buy rice at as low as ₹15 kg and mix it with the freshly milled raw rice in order to make profits as they get double the amount when sold to the FCI.
About 5-10 per cent of all the rice procured is said to be the rice channelised from PDS stocks. Besides causing financial losses to the Central agency, the stocks that the FCI build up would be mixed with rice from earlier procurement seasons, while harming the interests of the PDS beneficiaries.
Seasonal millers welcomed the FCI move, saying it would improve the efficiency of the supply-chain and enhance the image of genuine millers.
“It is a good move. It helps the procurement system get better,” G Narender, a miller, said.
In order to implement in the upcoming procurement season, the FCI has sent SOPs (standard operating procedures) for preparing the testing equipment and chemicals. The local FCI officials will have to take 5 gm of rice and put it in a test tube, add 10 ml of a chemical working solution and shake well for one minute.
The samples that turned green or avocado green are marked freshly milled and accepted.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...