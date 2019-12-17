Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70NC2.8015001600-
Unnao(UP)0.60-98.8101.2019002750-
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS