Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Pune(Mah)3.00NC12.0025002800-
Gadag(Kar)2.00-4.006600--
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC5616.0024005750-68.63

Published on October 05, 2020
