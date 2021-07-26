Agri Business

First consignment of fruits & veg exported from Uttarakhand

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 26, 2021

In 2020-21, India exported fruits and vegetables valued at ₹11,019 crore

The first consignment of vegetables and fruits from Uttarakhand, including curry leaf, okra, pear and bitter gourd, sourced from the farmers of Haridwar, was exported on Monday to Dubai.

“The exports of vegetables come after a consignment of millets grown in Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark in May 2021,” per an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Also read: How much fish is eaten in each State in India?

APEDA, in collaboration with Uttarakhand Agriculture Produce Marketing Board (UKAPMB) & Just Organik, an exporter, sourced & processed ragi (finger millet), and jhingora (barnyard millet) from farmers in Uttarakhand for exports, which meets the organic certification standards of the European Union, the release added.

In 2020-21, India exported fruits and vegetables valued at ₹11,019 crore compared to ₹10,114 crore worth of exports in 2019-20, which is an increase of close to 9 per cent.

Published on July 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

farming
Uttarakhand
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.