First consignment of fruits & veg exported from Uttarakhand

The first consignment of vegetables and fruits from Uttarakhand, including curry leaf, okra, pear and bitter gourd, sourced from the farmers of Haridwar, was exported on Monday to Dubai.

“The exports of vegetables come after a consignment of millets grown in Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark in May 2021,” per an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

APEDA, in collaboration with Uttarakhand Agriculture Produce Marketing Board (UKAPMB) & Just Organik, an exporter, sourced & processed ragi (finger millet), and jhingora (barnyard millet) from farmers in Uttarakhand for exports, which meets the organic certification standards of the European Union, the release added.

In 2020-21, India exported fruits and vegetables valued at ₹11,019 crore compared to ₹10,114 crore worth of exports in 2019-20, which is an increase of close to 9 per cent.