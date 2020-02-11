Fish production up 6.6 per cent to 134 lakh tonnes

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Fish production in the country increased by 6.6 per cent to 134.22 lakh tonnes (lt) in 2018-19, as against 125.9 lt in 2017-18, as per provisional estimates, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh, with a combined marine and inland fish production of 39.92 lt, not only remained the top fish producing State, but also increased its production by 15.7 per cent over the previous year's 34.50 lt. West Bengal, which is ranked the second, increased the production marginally to 17.70 lt.
Significantly, Odisha pipped Gujarat to become the third biggest fish producing State with 7.33 lt. At 7.30 lt, fish production in Tamil Nadu also surpassed that of Gujarat which slid 13 per cent to 7.25 lt over 2017-18.
Singh, quoting a Food and Agriculture Organization report, The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2018, said per capita consumption of fish in India is from 5 to 10 kg a year.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,150)The Indian benchmarks rebounded today after facing downward pressure during ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...