More rains seen as clouds mass up over East, North-East

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Satellite pictures on Tuesday evening showed that intense clouding over the North-Eastern States and adjoining Bangladesh as well as parts of East India has extended to Central and adjoining East India from Sagar, Jabajpur, Raipur and Kamakhyanagar and growing menacingly over Balasore, Kaharagpur, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Gaya, Patna, Bhagalpur, Malda, Meherpur and Kolkata.
A comparably smaller mass looked down upon parts of West Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi from Gwalior, Agra, Aligarh, Amroha to New Delhi. The clouds over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh from Patna, Darbhanga, Barharia, Mau, Shahgunj, Gorakhpur and Birgunj witnessed in the morning had lifted completely by the evening, the satellite pictures revealed.
According to the Central Water Commission, there are at least 14 locations in Bihar where the water level has equalled or exceeded the warning level but less than danger level, and 12 in Assam, as of Tuesday evening. An expected intense rain spell over Bihar and North-East India may accentuate flood conditions and lead to landslides over the North-Eastern States, hills of West Bengal and Sikkim.
In the South, a cyclonic circulation each over the Comorin and off Lakshadweep and Kerala coast has persisted into the morning. A non-seasonal trough runs in from Marathwada to North Interior Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka, indicating the weak phase of the monsoon here. But the seas here are restless ahead of what looks like a monsoon revival, marked by swells along the coast.
To the East and North-East, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may lash Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 3-4 days also. But it expects the rainfall intensity to decrease thereafter.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and hills of West Bengal and Sikkim today (Tuesday). To the West, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until tomorrow (Wednesday).
Rainfall intensity and distribution may reduce thereafter here, too.
An expected intense rain spell over Bihar and North-East India may accentuate flood conditions and lead to landslides over the North-Eastern States, hills of Bengal and Sikkim.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...