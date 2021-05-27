Floriculture exports edge up to $78 million

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Aided by higher realisation, India’s floriculture exports — including both fresh cut and dry flowers — increased 2.5 per cent in value terms at about $78 million during financial year 2020-21 compared with previous year’s $76 million.
The growth in value is despite a six per cent decline in volume and the supply chain disruption triggered by the Covid lockdowns during the year.
Export volumes were lower by 6.6 per cent at 15,842 tonnes compared with 16,949 tonnes in the previous financial year, according to the Agricultural and Processed Foods Exports Development Authority (Apeda). A break-up of volumes for fresh cut flowers and dry flowers were not available.
Sources said the growers and exporters of fresh cut flowers mainly roses, which are perishable in nature, faced the brunt of the pandemic as many countries imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Unlike fruit and vegetables, flowers are not considered an essential item and as a result, the demand took a hit, sources said adding that higher freight costs made the shipments unviable.
In rupee terms, floriculture exports were up by 6.35 per cent at ₹576 crore (₹542 crore). The per unit realisation for floriculture products were higher by close to a tenth at $4,914 per tonne compared with $4,478 per tonne the previous year.
“UK, the largest market for Indian roses, was under lockdown during the Valentines Day, the main season for rose exports. The fresh cut rose exports were down by about 48 per cent during the April-February 2021 period at ₹23.79 crore compared with ₹46.09 crore in the same period last year,” said Praveen Sharma, President, Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals in Pune. During February 2021, the rose exports stood at ₹15.30 crore compared with ₹20.16 crore in February 2020.
The US remained the largest market for Indian floriculture exports, followed by the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US accounted for about 27 per cent of Indian floriculture exports valued at $21.51 million, while the Netherlands accounted for around 19 per cent at $14.74 million.
Shipments to the UAE — the third-largest buyer — stood marginally up at $4.66 million. Exports to the UK were down by 22 per cent at $4.51 million and Germany were lower by 25 per cent at $4.32 million.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...