Flowers Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Anthorium
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)1200.00NC49400.003028-
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
floriculture