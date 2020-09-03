Flowers Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:00:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Anthorium
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)1500.0015014600.003032-21.05

Published on September 03, 2020
TOPICS
floriculture
