Food Processing Ministry extends time for submitting EoIs for PLI scheme

The Food Processing Ministry has extended the deadline to submit expression of interest (EOIs) for the PLI scheme for the sector to June 24. It was earlier set for June 17.

Incentives

The ₹10,900 crore scheme intends to offer sales-based incentives and grants for branding and marketing activities abroad in four key segments including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products including millets-based foods, products made of processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese. Innovative or organic products of small and medium sized enterprises including egg, poultry meat, egg products will also be incentivised. The incentives have been categorised into large entities, SMEs and companies that intend to avail grants for branding and marketing abroad (Category I, II & III).

“The Ministry has reviewed the status of application submission of all the three categories and based on the requests received from various entities and entrepreneurs, the last date of submission of applications for all three categories have now been extended up to June 24 up to 5 pm,” a statement said.

According to the operational guidelines, the three key criteria for evaluation of the application include Sales (Domestic & Exports) in 2019-20 of food products listed in the application, export sales of items covered and committed investments. Applicants will need to achieve minimum CAGR in sales over the base year and committed investment year-wise to avail the incentives.