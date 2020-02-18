At 292 mt, country set to reap bumper harvest in 2019-20

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
India can expect a record foodgrains output this year, helping the government tame the spiralling food inflation.
According to the Second Advance Estimates of foodgrains production, released by the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday, a record harvest of both rice and wheat should push up the country’s food output to an all-time high of 292 million tonnes (mt) in 2019-20, which is 6.7 mt more than the previous crop year’s 285.21 mt.
While the rice output is expected to be 117.47 mt (against 116.48 mt in 2018-19), that of wheat is slated to hit best-ever 106.21 mt (103.60 mt).
Good performance of all three major oilseeds — soyabean, mustard and groundnut — has helped raise the cumulative oilseeds output by 8.6 per cent to around 34.2 mt, from 31.52 mt in 2018-19. While the output of groundnut is expected to go up to 8.24 mt (6.73 mt in 2018-19), that of soyabean and mustard is seen at 13.62 mt (13.27 mt) and 9.26 mt (9.11 mt), respectively.
Similarly, at 45.24 mt, coarse cereals production is projected to be 5 per cent more than previous year’s 43.06 mt. While jowar output is slated to go up by nearly 1 mt to 4.38 mt, maize is set for yet another bumper year with its production set to cross 28 mt.
Even though excess rains and floods during the monsoon impacted pulses production during the kharif season, the expected increase in pulses output during the rabi season, particularly that of gram, is not only estimated to make up for the loss, but increase the output to 23.02 mt, which is nearly 1 mt higher than the previous year’s crop.
The production of gram is expected to cross 11 mt as against 9.94 mt in 2018-19.
Sugarcane production, on the other hand, is expected to drop by 13 per cent to 353.8 mt against 405.4 mt in the previous year.
Cotton impresses
Among non-food crops, impressive would be the output of cotton, which is projected at 34.9 million bales (of 170 kg each), nearly 25 per cent more than last year’s 28 million bales.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...