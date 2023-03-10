A group of 11 delegates from six countries — Tajikistan, Nigeria, Niger, Ethiopia, Maldives, and Botswana visited the Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru on Friday to explore the scope of collaboration on diffusion of innovations and transfer of technology, a statement said..

These delegates representing various departments such as agriculture, education, environment, forests and international relations from their respective countries, held discussions exploring potential for bilateral collaboration.

The IIPM team led by Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director IIPMB, Sarbani Mukherjee, Associate Professor (Economics and Policy), John Manoraj, Professor (Branding and Marketing), Chenna Kesava Reddy Sangati, Assistant Professor (Nutrition and Technology) and Shilpa S, International office participated in the discussions. Sreekanta Sharma represented the National Institute of MSME in the programme, which is sponsored under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) of Ministry of External Affairs.