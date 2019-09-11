Forest Products Prices

as on : 11-09-2019 11:43:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)86.0024.644474.00180190-
Wood
Sindholi(UP)64.00-14.675506.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.009.8610.00350285-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-90.62852.00290290-
Lakshar(Utr)8.006.67126.40260260-
Published on September 11, 2019
