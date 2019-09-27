Forest Products Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)26.00-46.944788.00180180-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)63.00-35.711544.00290290-
Shahpura(UP)21.0050245.003303158.20
Atrauli(UP)15.00NC90.00390390NC
Gangoh(UP)5.903.51296.004254353.66
Published on September 27, 2019
