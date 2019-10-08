Forest Products Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Katra(UP)43.002441044.00390390-2.50
Wood
Misrikh(UP)192.60797861.20290290NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC1057.00285300-
Viswan(UP)18.00-602424.003003009.09
Thanabhawan(UP)9.0012.5642.002952951.72
Gangoh(UP)6.706.35322.004404406.02
Published on October 08, 2019
forestry and timber