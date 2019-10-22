Forest Products Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Katra(UP)42.001.21531.00390390-2.50
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-78.95224.0082008200-35.69
Dharampuri(TN)0.68-50.72336.7440004000-33.33
Wood
Sindholi(UP)75.00-12.796910.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC1343.00290290-
Payagpur(UP)16.30-11.89945.60350350-
Viswan(UP)12.002002598.0030030020.00
Gangoh(UP)5.805.45379.404354454.82
Nanuta(UP)4.00-60649.0040040033.33
Published on October 22, 2019
forestry and timber