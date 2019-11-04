Forest Products Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)46.00-13.215604.00180180NC
Wood
Rura(UP)25.50NC1553.00290290-
Nakud(UP)2.2010265.003103105.08
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber