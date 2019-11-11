Forest Products Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Misrikh(UP)156.002129021.20280280-3.45
Sindholi(UP)86.00-1.157576.00250250NC
Payagpur(UP)57.10250.311059.80440350-12.00
Viswan(UP)45.0040.622854.00300300NC
Rura(UP)28.50-4.681726.80290290-
Gangoh(UP)9.9080450.804504409.76
Nakud(UP)2.8027.27275.0032031514.29
TOPICS
forestry and timber