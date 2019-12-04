Forest Products Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)17.00325408.0081508150-25.91
Mumbai(Mah)16.00100842.001350013500-10.00
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)705.0016.5352835.00320370-
Sindholi(UP)75.00-20.219070.00250250NC
Payagpur(UP)39.3060.411549.80350350-30.00
Rura(UP)31.00NC2311.80300290-
Atrauli(UP)15.00NC150.00390390NC
Gangoh(UP)7.209.09589.804454457.23
Thanabhawan(UP)7.0040730.002902803.57
Sonamura(Tri)2.70-4090.401850018000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC128.004450445048.33
Biokhora(Tri)0.80-1.6032000--
Published on December 04, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber