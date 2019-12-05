Forest Products Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:12:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)8.0090.4839.8012001500-40.00
Wood
Rura(UP)28.50-8.062368.80300300-
Payagpur(UP)24.40-37.911598.60350350-30.00
Tikonia(UP)20.0019.0573.60500650-
Viswan(UP)12.00-203150.00300250NC
Gangoh(UP)8.8022.22607.404354456.10
Thanabhawan(UP)8.0014.29746.00295290-1.67
Published on December 05, 2019
