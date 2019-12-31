Forest Products Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Payagpur(UP)32.4083.051959.20350350-20.45
Nakud(UP)2.0033.33302.6032031010.34
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber