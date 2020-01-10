Forest Products Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Sultanpur(UP)7000.00-14000.00375--
Tikonia(UP)105.0018.64387.00330335-
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC46.0079007900-22.93
Wood
Sindholi(UP)76.00-21.65686.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50-8.06174.00300300-20.00
Published on January 10, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber