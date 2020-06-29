Forest Products Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)12.00100360.00107501075034.38
TamarindSeed
Arasikere(Kar)12.00NC156.0014501350-
Wood
Sindholi(UP)30.00-61.541780.00250250NC
Published on June 29, 2020
