Four day holiday for Erode turmeric markets

All the Four turmeric markets in Erode will be closed for Diwali festival.

“To celebrate the Festival of Lights, all the four turmeric markets will be closed for four days from Friday to Monday. So some farmers have brought 4,000 bags for sale, but the buyers have purchased limited stock and on average 55 per cent stocks were sold. Only few bags of Salem Finger turmeric arrived for sale at Regulated Marketing Committee. But in other markets only local turmeric was arrived and sold for slightly decreased price”, said the traders.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,906 a quintal, root variety ₹5,008-6,455 . Of the arrival of 2,028 bags of turmeric only 661 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,191-7,314 a quintal, root variety ₹5,739-6,739 a quintal. Out of 962 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 762 bags were sold.