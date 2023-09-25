Bengaluru is hosting the fifth World Coffee Conference from Monday, which will showcase the Indian coffees to global buyers.

The World Coffee Conference (WCC 2023) is organised by the International Coffee Organisation in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of Karnataka and the coffee industry at the iconic Bangalore Palace.

The event is being held for the first time in an Asian coffee-producing country and the event is poised to be a global rendezvous for coffee enthusiasts, industry leaders, experts, and aficionados.

Also Read | India’s FY23 coffee exports at a new record on higher prices

Over 2400 delegates, 117 speakers, 208 exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors from over 80 countries are expected to participate in the four-day event, which will inaugurated by the Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture,” is the theme of the event, which will also showcase a diverse array of products and innovations taking place in the industry.

The preparation for 5th World Coffee Conference 2023, underway at Bangalore Palace ground, in Bengaluru on September 23, 2023. The 4-day event of the WCC 2023 scheduled from September 25 - 28, 2023, bring together around 2000 delegates, leaders and decision-makers from over 80 countries, grand podium to discuss, debate, and collaborate on building a sustainable coffee industry, from bean to cup. The event with B2B exhibition, skill-building workshops, a Global CEO conclave, and networking activities. WCC2023 will provide the much-needed scope of opportunities to entrepreneurs, Retailers or Cafe-business owners looking forward to sourcing high-quality coffee beans, or Business leaders looking for investment opportunities. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Key participants at the event include ICO member country representatives, coffee growers, roasters, curers, cafe owners, policymakers, start-ups and HORECA representatives among others. The event will feature engaging sessions, coffee tastings, competitions, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge coffee products and services. In line with India’s commitment to the global coffee industry, this event enhances awareness, fosters partnerships, and celebrates the world of coffee, organisers said.

India, the seventh largest producer of coffee, is the fifth largest exporter with its main destinations being European countries such as Italy and Germany and also Russia. India exports about two-thirds of the 3.5 lakh tonnes of coffee produced in the country and domestic consumption is also on the rise. Karnataka accounts for around 70 per cent of the coffees produced in the country.

Also Read | April-Aug coffee exports up 5.85% at $520 million on higher prices

Indian coffees are mainly shade-grown unlike large producers Brazil and Vietnam, where the coffees are grown in the open. At the event venue, a dome-shaped structure has been designed that has Coffee Museum and showcase of the Western Ghats coffee plantation, serving as an enticing attraction for all the participants, particularly to create awareness of the unique feature of shade-grown coffees of India to visiting global participants, organisers said.

This unique structure will illustrate the journey of a coffee bean from its source to the cup, showcasing various coffee varieties from India, utilising the natural plants sourced from this region of India.