India will host the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) 2023 in Bengaluru from September 25-28. The event, to be held at the iconic Bengaluru Palace, is expected to help showcase the Indian coffees to the global buyers, stakeholders said.

WCC 2023, being organised by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in collaboration with the Coffee Board, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Government of Karnataka and the coffee industry. “Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture,” is the theme of the event.

The WCC 2023 is expected to attract participants from over 80 countries, including over 2,000 delegates and speakers. Over 150 exhibitors are expected to showcase a diverse array of products and innovations within the industry, the organisers said.

‘Coffee capital’

“Karnataka is undoubtedly the coffee capital of India, with a rich heritage of producing some of the finest coffees in the world. There is tremendous opportunity for investments across the coffee value chain — from bean to cup, right from equipment companies, coffee machines, soluble coffees brands as well cafe chains. This in turn leads to increased employment opportunities for our talent from farm to cafes,” said S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Karnataka.

KG Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board, announced Rohan Bopanna, India’s No 1 doubles tennis player and Arjuna Awardee, as the Brand Ambassador of WCC 2023. Coffee sector stakeholders including Challa Srishant, Managing Director, Continental Coffee Ltd, Chacko Purackal Thomas, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Coffee Ltd, N Sathappan, chairman and managing director of SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd and Sunayan Mitra, Director, Coffee & Beverage Business South Asia Region, Nestle India Ltd among others were present at the WCC 2023 Logo and theme unveiling event.

The WCC 2023 will host an array of participants, including ICO member country representatives, coffee Growers, coffee roasters, coffee curers, farm to cup industry, HORECA, cafe owners, coffee nations, policy makers, start-ups, R&D and students.

“WCC 2023 is being organized for the first time in Asia and it is set to bring immense benefits to coffee farmers in India. By promoting the coffees of India on the global stage, the event will create new opportunities and markets for these farmers. Moreover, the conference will feature global speakers addressing pressing issues related to circular economy and regenerative agriculture. Overall, WCC 2023 holds great promise for the Global coffee sector, specially the Indian coffee industry, fostering growth and sustainable practices while showcasing its rich coffee heritage to the world,” Jagadeesha said.

The previous editions of the conference were held in England (2001), Brazil (2005), Guatemala (2010), and Ethiopia (2016).

On being the WCC 2023 brand ambassador, Rohan Bopanna, said, “My life is a unique blend, bridging the realms of being a coffee planter’s son and a professional tennis player. Growing up amidst the scenic beauty of Coorg’s coffee plantations, I’ve forged a deep connection with coffee while pursuing my tennis career and I proudly represent the harmony of these two worlds. I am thrilled and proud to be part of the prestigious WCC 2023. As India establishes itself as a flourishing coffee destination, this event holds great promise for fostering growth and collaboration within our rapidly expanding coffee industry.”

