India’s import of frozen duck meat from the US will likely increase by 80 per cent in 2024 compared with 2021 with the Customs duty being reduced to 5 per cent, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said.

The tariff reduction was an outcome of the successful G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Summit during September 9-10, 2023, side meetings. “Post’s close coordination with the US Trade Representative (USTR) in the lead up to, and following, the G20 meetings facilitated the tariff reduction on premium frozen duck meat and edible offal from 30 per cent to 5 per cent,” said USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service New Delhi Post.

The duty was reduced on March 6 following an amendment of the import policy by the Commerce Ministry. The change allows three-star and above hotels and restaurants which are in the hotels’ requisition list to import premium frozen duck meat of US origin.

To gather pace in short- to medium term

On February 22 this year, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy issued an office memorandum outlining parameters for import of premium frozen duck meat into the country. This was followed by the Commerce Ministry’s amendment of the import policy besides the Ministry of Finance notifying lower Customs duty for premium frozen duck meat.

“Exports of US origin premium frozen duck meat to India are foreseen to accelerate in the short-to-mid-term,” said USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service New Delhi Post.

This year, India is expected to import 20 tonnes of premium frozen duck meat which are not cut, it will likely ship in 10 tonnes of frozen duck organs, including liver. By 2026, these are projected to increase to 65 tonnes and 33 tonnes respectively, the Post said.

