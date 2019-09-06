Fruits Prices

as on : 06-09-2019 12:33:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Fruit Market(Mah)467.0096.226328.00750077507.14
Bandrol(HP)385.50-0.771566.6029003100-13.43
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-26.321610.0068256800-21.10
Aligarh(UP)60.0020451.6045504650-25.41
Badayoun(UP)40.008.11412.006350635041.11
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)26.04-6.13173.0260006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)16.00NC355.4060106200-9.62
Lalitpur(UP)14.0027.27143.2051505110-
Kotadwara(Utr)12.9076038.6021002500-
Tanda Urmur(UP)9.5011.76740.6055005500-
Naanpara(UP)8.8022.22127.806000625017.65
Mirzapur(UP)8.50-29.171404.0061006850-5.13
Azamgarh(UP)7.00-6.67270.0055105775-17.14
Kasganj(UP)6.5071.0549.4049405060-
Dadri(UP)6.00NC122.00570058003.64
Malout(Pun)5.30194.4425.6040005000-33.33
Cherthalai(Ker)5.00-37.538.0075507550-
Jalore(Raj)4.72686.6722.7248008600-
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)4.50-90.72207.2040004000NC
Kannauj(UP)4.50NC112.4069007000-22.03
Safdarganj(UP)4.3026.4724.4061706310-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-11.11203.0043204300-24.87
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-12.5290.8029002900-42.00
Gondal(UP)3.206.67166.6051505230-25.36
Hapur(UP)3.00-25148.0043004400-50.86
Bharthna(UP)2.40-2083.8062006500-26.63
Jarar(UP)2.10-27.5925.2038803860-5.37
Gohana(Har)2.00NC43.2030003000-66.67
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00-37.5124.2075008000-24.55
Golagokarnath(UP)2.00-2029.8060606150-
Kangra(HP)1.905.5676.8040004000-11.11
Kharar(Pun)1.5066.674.8040004000-
Khalilabad(UP)1.50-62.513.4046504650-32.12
Firozepur City(Pun)1.40-41.6716.60375040007.14
Sirhind(Pun)1.30-18.7510.00350030009.38
Chandoli(UP)1.308.33104.2073207700-
Bewar(UP)1.30-18.7523.2053005300-27.40
Kullu(HP)1.20-208.803000300050.00
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.6746.4052755450-
Paliakala(UP)1.00-33.3387.6065356570-8.60
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC186.006750685092.86
Rudrapur(Utr)1.00-509.2038003500-
Abohar(Pun)0.89-1110.7832005500-25.58
Meham(Har)0.80NC12.4042004200-23.64
Palampur(HP)0.80-2019.8030005000-40.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-33.3346.4061006050-38.88
Tundla(UP)0.8014.2971.2049605050-41.65
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)0.63-61.826.7016002500-
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-33.3362.80950011000NC
Banana
Jalore(Raj)3520.003009415.9213501200-
Rajpipla(Guj)292.50-6.413534.20225230-
Manathavady(Ker)135.00NC2082.503800380031.03
Lakhimpur(UP)110.00-8.336954.00216021506.40
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.294420.002700270035.00
Kannauj(UP)38.00-7.321487.00240023004.35
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC3348.005000500011.11
Siliguri(WB)23.009.521210.00240024009.09
Golagokarnath(UP)18.0020720.0077657740-
Longleng(Nag)15.506.9204.0044004600-13.73
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC652.006700620017.54
Chitwadagaon(UP)10.00NC771.601750175029.63
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC894.0014501450-2.68
Fatehpur(UP)9.00-18.18168.602135214027.08
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0014.291334.005500500010.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)8.0014.29428.0049004900-14.04
Maranelloor(Ker)7.8182.9350.1249004900-
Naanpara(UP)7.50-6.25227.6012501275-47.59
Tanda Urmur(UP)7.0016.6737.0030003000-
Meham(Har)6.00NC202.0013501350-6.90
Hapur(UP)6.00-14.29278.0014501500-
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.50NC73.202300230076.92
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC360.004400440015.79
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.0033.33200.003600390020.00
Kasganj(UP)4.0014.2964.202460244013.89
Safdarganj(UP)4.002.5642.2019702100-
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC176.405800580020.83
Pattambi(Ker)3.60-14.29194.606000550041.18
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.509.38124.0050004600-9.09
Attingal(Ker)3.50-2.78145.60450040002.27
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC54.0054003400-3.57
Achnera(UP)3.00-3.23170.602300230036.09
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)2.616.122.182200190037.50
Bewar(UP)2.40166.6723.0023002300-
Bharthna(UP)2.402073.60248025009.01
Vamanapuram(Ker)2.3043.7516.2052002200-
Khairagarh(UP)2.0033.33436.4010501050-37.13
Paliakala(UP)2.00-25.93178.40217521709.30
Tundla(UP)1.80NC199.002510255078.01
Chathanoor(Ker)1.60NC339.40600064009.09
Ganjdudwara(UP)1.60-3.201900--
Jarar(UP)1.60-33.3352.401370108044.21
Palampur(HP)1.50-46.4379.6033003200-
Sitarganj(Utr)1.407522.4010001100NC
Kangra(HP)1.20-7.69110.203500350027.27
Shahaswan(UP)1.2071.439.6011501150-
Harippad(Ker)1.00-5072.0040004000-20.00
Angamaly(Ker)1.0066.675.202600260018.18
Irityy(Ker)1.00NC14.00430042007.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC256.0014501450107.14
Abohar(Pun)0.98-34.674.961867120055.58
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC68.0050005000NC
Kullu(HP)0.8014.2964.202900280020.83
Irikkur(Ker)0.80NC44.8040003500-11.11
Malout(Pun)0.60-64.7148.0020001500-13.04
Divai(UP)0.60NC26.00119011909.17
Milak(UP)0.60-403.20750913-
Chikoos(Sapota)
Fruit Market(Mah)36.00-86.671418.0030003150-14.29
Guava
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC558.001600160045.45
Badayoun(UP)31.00-3.12251.202060204071.67
Bewar(UP)4.0010013.6011501200-
Malout(Pun)2.70-32.514.6010001000-
Fruit Market(Mah)2.00-33.33196.003750375017.19
Jarar(UP)1.9011.7635.801120112012.00
Firozepur City(Pun)1.5087.54.60750750-
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC58.00750650-21.05
Meham(Har)0.80NC10.6020001800-
Kharar(Pun)0.70-12.53.0012001200-
JackFruit
Fruit Market(Mah)32.0010.341292.0018501850-
Kannauj(UP)1.802064.2012501150-
Bewar(UP)1.5066.674.80900700-40.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.20-5221.40750700-
Lime
Akluj(Mah)250.00-44.444505.0011NC
Kolar(Kar)1.00-2.005000-150.00
Mango
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0050765.0021502300-39.44
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC615.0030003000-3.23
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)22.28104.031604.5637504000-
Azamgarh(UP)5.50-15.38213.0027102730-12.58
Dadri(UP)5.00NC91.003300325040.43
Hapur(UP)4.00-33.33129.003270345016.79
Lalitpur(UP)4.0021.2139.1034002395-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67137.503300340043.48
Gondal(UP)2.2029.4155.8031003100-4.91
Naanpara(UP)1.606023.3026502675-
Kasganj(UP)1.507.1423.90306031200.66
Rudrapur(Utr)1.505047.002200280083.33
Shahganj(UP)1.202026.003630380069.63
Khalilabad(UP)1.0042.864.1026502450-7.02
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.00-37.58.8024002600-
Malout(Pun)0.80-1.604500-73.08
Kangra(HP)0.7016.6731.206500350073.33
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC6.0060003300-17.81
Abohar(Pun)0.60-1.204996-88.53
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60NC12.6045003750-
Naugarh(UP)0.60-4033.0027502700-
Orange
Fruit Market(Mah)20.00-93.383009.0037503000150.00
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.2949.9029002900-
Papaya
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)75.007.143300.002625262525.00
Aligarh(UP)15.00501378.003200315056.10
Lalitpur(UP)6.00-7.69266.8013801380-
Palampur(HP)5.00733.3342.0030003500-45.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.5012.5190.001680170025.84
Badayoun(UP)4.0060379.802300220043.75
Hapur(UP)3.00-25206.0016001700-
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.00-33.33380.0018001800-
Azamgarh(UP)1.40-22.22167.2023252250-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.33227.0020502000-4.65
Chaandpur(UP)1.00-33.33112.0095090011.76
Lakhimpur(UP)0.90-40327.802610255022.54
Jarar(UP)0.80-33.3345.4018201830-
Tundla(UP)0.80-33.3391.40312031002.30
Khalilabad(UP)0.70-303.402000210073.91
PineApple
Fruit Market(Mah)107.00-25.693986.003150350057.50
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67948.0020002500-28.57
Siliguri(WB)3.00-25234.0024002400-
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC52.0030004000-25.00
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC64.603800380035.71
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.70-8628.0039005000-2.50
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC39.80300030007.14
Pomegranate
Fruit Market(Mah)59.00-45.873122.005750535027.78
Aligarh(UP)40.0060782.004500440023.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00NC960.0048254800-33.90
Kopargaon(Mah)13.0062.558.007000650086.67
Lalitpur(UP)8.00-11.11150.6041004105-
Tanda Urmur(UP)7.00-26.32464.0050005000-
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)4.80-40.89719.9040005000-
Kannauj(UP)4.20-6.6793.6050005000-8.26
Gondal(UP)4.006093.4055005520-
Dadri(UP)3.5016.67125.8040004100-6.98
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.70-32.535.2046604700-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.3015275.20536053706.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-2029.0035903610-
Shahganj(UP)2.0033.3343.20466049008.37
Naanpara(UP)1.802041.2050004850-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.7030.7767.2052805300-0.38
Paliakala(UP)1.404089.6051605165-4.62
Jarar(UP)1.3044.4413.204210491015.34
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.00-6078.8029002900-
Rudrapur(Utr)1.00NC4.0065006300-
Sikanderabad(UP)0.90-4014.20289028003.21
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-6011.6037003750NC
Kangra(HP)0.60NC45.808500850054.55
Seetapal
Fruit Market(Mah)54.005300110.0052503200-
Published on September 06, 2019
