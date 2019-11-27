Fruits Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Fruit Market(Mah)867.009533.3315912.007500730020.00
Pune(Mah)76.00-13.642502.0040005000-52.94
Faridabad(Har)40.00-11.112602.0040004000NC
Muradabad(UP)36.002.862760.4057005730-1.72
Ch. Dadri(Har)35.00-12.51263.005500550037.50
Nagpur(Mah)30.00-30.23146.001250012500NC
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.672077.6046004500-9.80
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)23.70-49.141752.804000350033.33
Badayoun(UP)18.00-102196.005650560061.43
Tanda Urmur(UP)16.006.671482.6035004000-41.67
Farukhabad(UP)11.0010938.0065006500NC
Roorkee(Utr)9.00-55338.0028002800-6.67
Gazipur(UP)8.006.67558.8047004700-11.32
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-27.42546.4031002900-32.61
Chandausi(UP)4.00-20170.0053505450-21.32
Kosikalan(UP)3.90NC130.8044454569-
Ballia(UP)3.50-22.22194.0048254825-46.39
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5393.6054005350-12.20
Palwal(Har)3.002025.4041004250-8.89
Gohana(Har)2.80NC134.805000500066.67
Rudauli(UP)2.70-12.979.2054005500-3.57
Sambhal(UP)2.50-16.67354.6035003650-
Rura(UP)2.5066.67707.0045504550-17.27
Kasganj(UP)2.4033.33139.00458046007.76
Khatauli(UP)2.20-8.3352.4031403145-
Jalaun(UP)2.00-9.0950.6045004500-
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.64-52.46250.2435003500-27.08
Kangra(HP)1.40NC170.2045004500-18.18
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-43.4896.8055505600-7.50
Achalda(UP)1.20NC47.205600570069.70
Tulsipur(UP)1.20-2.404690--
Meham(Har)1.0066.6746.4040005000-11.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC62.00800070006.67
Dinanagar(Pun)1.00NC14.8026002000-
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.8640.6051605130-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6738.8046004600-8.91
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.67106.8050705050-2.03
Sindholi(UP)1.00NC30.0045004500-
Ghiraur(UP)1.00NC31.2046804800-8.24
Jafarganj(UP)1.00NC38.8046004700-23.97
Mukkom(Ker)0.8014.29102.4095009500NC
Madhoganj(UP)0.8033.3335.8056505650-
Jarar(UP)0.80-27.2781.8036503550-35.63
Maur(Pun)0.7016.6756.803500400016.67
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.60-2516.60430042007.50
Banana
Aligarh(UP)180.00-18.189160.002400240020.00
Muradabad(UP)160.006.674862.001310130031.00
Rajpipla(Guj)78.00-5.4522661.20230230-
Haldwani(Utr)43.80852.171471.808009506.67
Payyannur(Ker)38.00NC5332.003400340013.33
Manathavady(Ker)30.00205362.0018001800-37.93
Payagpur(UP)26.00160527.00650600NC
Jafarganj(UP)21.00133.33178.003500360033.59
Fatehpur(UP)18.50-17.78658.201945194010.51
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC582.00330033003.13
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)10.00-20807.601150120076.92
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1374.0011501150NC
Roorkee(Utr)9.0028.57312.00100095017.65
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC1976.0040004000NC
Pattikonda(Pun)8.00-11.11753.6020001600-16.67
Farukhabad(UP)8.00NC762.0021002200NC
Kothamangalam(Ker)7.00-12.5426.0022002500NC
Meham(Har)6.00200402.601500150025.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC788.0032003400NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC590.00380038008.57
Nagpur(Mah)5.00-84.38108.00525525NC
Kasganj(UP)5.0025190.002430246022.73
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.50-6.25297.0027002700107.69
Pattambi(Ker)4.0048.15305.80350038007.69
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC370.00210024005.00
Ranniangadi(Ker)3.808.5760.8035004700-7.89
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC370.8030003000-28.57
Tulsipur(UP)3.50-7.002070--
Attingal(Ker)3.3010225.604000420021.21
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC96.0037003700-33.93
Achnera(UP)3.007.14253.802450250047.59
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50-37.5241.0025004000-
Gangoh(UP)2.20-8.33253.00139013805.30
Ghiraur(UP)2.20-8.33368.602470250033.51
Bilaspur(HP)2.10NC215.6028002800-9.68
Harippad(Ker)2.00NC112.005000450025.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC103.004500450012.50
Achalda(UP)2.00NC59.2023002400187.50
Chamba(HP)1.9511.43126.16270028003.85
Rura(UP)1.50NC747.2016002300-20.00
Kangra(HP)1.20-7.69168.803750375050.00
Jarar(UP)1.20-33.33114.60112011409.80
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC18.8020002300-9.09
Omalloor(Ker)1.0081.8226.0040003500-38.46
Khairagarh(UP)1.00-9.09486.4010501050-35.98
Kullu(HP)0.90-2599.203000300020.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC101.403300360010.00
Kurali(Pun)0.80-2049.401900180026.67
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC51.604000450017.65
Zira(Pun)0.60NC63.002000200011.11
Chikoos(Sapota)
Fruit Market(Mah)34.00361900.0032503150-45.83
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)5.20188.89117.2015002100-
Pune(Mah)5.00-75602.0020001300NC
Nagpur(Mah)2.00-84.6230.0021252625-22.02
Grapes
Fruit Market(Mah)13.00333.3340.0072506500-
Nagpur(Mah)2.00100178.005750650053.33
Pune(Mah)1.00NC728.0030003000-40.00
Guava
Aligarh(UP)35.0040930.00165019006.45
Fruit Market(Mah)30.00328.57492.0024004500-2.04
Fruit Market(Mah)27.00285.71492.003750450053.06
Pune(Mah)17.0070370.0030004000114.29
Pune(Mah)11.0010370.0012004000-14.29
Faridabad(Har)8.00-20133.0027502500-
Jarar(UP)1.1037.550.80960960-4.00
Roorkee(Utr)1.00NC19.6025002800-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8033.3313.8022001425144.44
Kinnow
Roorkee(Utr)2.00-20175.0013001200-
Palwal(Har)1.20-7.698.2016001600-15.79
Chamba(HP)0.60-1.201800--
Kangra(HP)0.60NC90.2037503500-16.67
Lime
Akluj(Mah)340.00-38.187655.0011NC
Pune(Mah)45.00-101207.006001000-40.00
Mumbai(Mah)28.00-56.00200--
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC9.001550355072.22
Mango
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.112095.002800280016.67
Roorkee(Utr)10.00100432.001200120050.00
Gazipur(UP)6.508.33329.403580358035.61
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)6.08406.672077.846500650062.50
Chandausi(UP)4.5012.5169.0034503475-
Lalitpur(UP)4.0060143.903500352521.11
Muradabad(UP)4.00-42.86828.003650355052.08
Kosikalan(UP)3.90-4.88211.4030403054-
Kasganj(UP)2.405086.70298030308.36
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC370.502900290011.54
Naugarh(UP)0.80NC72.603275328032.32
Orange
Fruit Market(Mah)368.0038.875749.0037504250167.86
Nagpur(Mah)250.003471.431809.002500257523.46
Pune(Mah)24.00118.18436.002900320011.54
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)8.1050280.0015001750-
Haldwani(Utr)6.50-72.69222.702300230071.64
Faridabad(Har)6.00-7.69304.0035003250NC
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-16.67119.303560355035.36
Roorkee(Utr)2.00NC16.0025001300-
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00-507.0020004000-21.57
Gohana(Har)0.80NC6.4025002500-37.50
Dadengiri(Meh)0.65-1.303700--
Palwal(Har)0.60-404.803000300020.00
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)35.00752198.002800280033.33
Muradabad(UP)16.006.671572.002700280063.64
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)5.70-21.92367.602000200073.91
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11388.60216021805.88
Badayoun(UP)1.00-9.09536.602500240013.64
PineApple
Fruit Market(Mah)98.0036.115658.003400380013.33
Nagpur(Mah)26.00100240.004875450021.88
Pune(Mah)13.00-45.83886.001200100020.00
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)10.10-6.48325.20225022507.14
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00201364.003000300020.00
Kothamangalam(Ker)3.00NC46.0022002500-26.67
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC72.0030004000NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC106.604200430050.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8014.2959.603300330026.92
Pomegranate
Fruit Market(Mah)155.00318.924680.0060006150-50.00
Nagpur(Mah)143.0045.92922.0057505750NC
Rahata(Mah)140.00-45.953528.0040004500-33.33
Ch. Dadri(Har)25.0038.89612.006500650030.00
Aligarh(UP)25.0066.671682.0046004650-3.16
Muradabad(UP)13.008.331246.004600465015.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)10.58-7.111132.487500750087.50
Kopargaon(Mah)7.0025088.0050005000100.00
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025276.8050105000113.19
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.50-30828.0035003000NC
Chandausi(UP)3.00-60282.004525448018.77
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)2.7050321.8050005000150.00
Meham(Har)2.00NC104.007000600040.00
Faridabad(Har)2.00-55.56440.605000500042.86
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20537.006600650088.57
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-16.67162.4029002900-
Rudauli(UP)1.40-36.3614.605100450034.21
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6725.60630056006.78
Roorkee(Utr)1.00NC34.0028002800-12.50
Kangra(HP)0.70-12.585.008500850021.43
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC28.4041004050-15.46
Seetapal
Fruit Market(Mah)116.000.872114.00500050004.17
Pune(Mah)38.002.7364.0030004000-57.14
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC14.0015501750-22.50
TenderCoconut
Pandavapura(Kar)500.00-504000.0090009000NC
Pune(Mah)40.00-27.271722.00400400-60.00
WaterMelon
Fruit Market(Mah)217.00167.910707.009501000-52.50
Pune(Mah)19.00-24921.0080060060.00
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)0.60-94415.801600700113.33
Published on November 27, 2019
