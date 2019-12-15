Fruits Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)20.00-9.092490.005570556519.78
Mehmoodabad(UP)9.5018.75251.0052305230-
Lakhimpur(UP)6.0020801.0058105750-15.31
Etah(UP)3.50-50298.00480047004.35
Golagokarnath(UP)2.20-4.35102.2057405750-
Kolhapur(Mah)2.00NC28.0030002250-66.67
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-60304.0055005100-5.98
Sirsaganj(UP)1.80-18.18119.2047604730-5.18
Jalaun(UP)1.50-2562.6046004600-
Kasganj(UP)1.50-16.67160.8047004630NC
Sandila(UP)1.40-36.36121.2055605600-
Dhanura(UP)1.0066.6727.403500300040.00
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC48.8048004700-9.43
Ghiraur(UP)1.00NC41.8048704750-3.56
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC250.004475442511.88
Atarra(UP)0.80-6895.2051605250-21.82
Jarar(UP)0.8033.3390.0037503760-33.86
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-4014.0053405260-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)120.009.0912024.002150218016.85
Mehmoodabad(UP)12.00-17.24453.002200215052.78
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33606.0020002100NC
Jalaun(UP)9.00-10371.0022502200-
Etah(UP)8.00-33.33657.002420248015.24
Mihipurwa(UP)6.0014099.0055055022.22
Golagokarnath(UP)4.20-10.64842.6020602090-
Atarra(UP)3.00-57.14799.002250232530.43
Sirsaganj(UP)2.80NC151.402420245033.70
Kasganj(UP)2.00-50238.002380242016.67
Chathanoor(Ker)1.308.33378.6045004500-4.26
Jarar(UP)1.20-36.84129.001150112012.75
Bhuntar(HP)1.00-9.0941.40256026102.40
Ghiraur(UP)1.00-58.33389.6048702550156.32
Wazirganj(UP)1.002513.0024102450-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50332.001320132565.00
Dhanura(UP)0.60-4022.60900900-10.00
Guava
Awagarh(UP)3.0027547.6016001600-
Etah(UP)1.50-4071.401650158043.48
Jarar(UP)0.60-33.3361.4010109801.00
Kinnow
Etah(UP)1.20-2.402960-16.08
Kasganj(UP)1.20-406.4032003000-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-8012.003000295030.43
Papaya
Badayoun(UP)9.0028.57602.40235023604.44
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0066.67439.202770280030.66
Dhanura(UP)1.00-2.00900-NC
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0066.67449.00518051000.97
Sirsaganj(UP)1.60NC97.8045004560-5.26
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.14118.00512051505.35
Atarra(UP)1.20-20427.004925495029.61
Etah(UP)1.00-33.33121.80488048503.39
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-8099.004800355021.52
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6778.8060605960-
Published on December 15, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)