Fruits Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Haldwani(Utr)18.401433.3367.80420040504.35
Ch. Dadri(Har)18.0012.5472.0055005500-
Aligarh(UP)15.00NC484.0046004600-18.58
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.0033.33266.0050005000-16.67
Puranpur(UP)5.50-46.0899.80561556208.40
Gazipur(UP)3.5045.8328.8058005700NC
Noida(UP)3.50-12.5107.005900582552.49
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.80-17.6589.8031003100-22.50
Rura(UP)2.50NC60.0042004200-27.59
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.8623.8055005450-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6721.605500540056.70
Mukkom(Ker)0.8014.2923.2095009500NC
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-2526.6084008200-
Bindki(UP)0.60NC13.0053805400-11.80
Banana
Aligarh(UP)180.00NC4680.002400240020.00
Rajpipla(Guj)57.00-12.311975.0011251200525.00
Haldwani(Utr)42.80183.44285.4090090011.94
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC970.0020002000-44.44
Jafarganj(UP)25.00NC266.0031003100-
Manathavady(Ker)11.00-15.38344.0011001000-56.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC130.00170016503.03
Kothamangalam(Ker)8.00NC106.0022002200-21.43
Kayamkulam(Ker)7.0016.67152.0020002000-56.52
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)6.2037.7821.4013001200-
Puramattom(Ker)6.00-25114.0016001500-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.0010032.0065065018.18
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC150.0028003400-26.32
Puranpur(UP)3.808.5748.402310240013.79
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC93.6018001800-51.35
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.6013.0451.4023002300-
Rura(UP)2.5066.6747.4022002000-15.38
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC8.0034003800-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-6090.0019001800-26.92
Bindki(UP)2.0010043.002190218012.31
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2531.0030003200-
Chathanoor(Ker)1.40NC33.60450045007.14
Achalda(UP)1.202033.2024002400114.29
Angamaly(Ker)1.0066.677.2022002000-
Kullu(HP)0.90-18.1818.20270029008.00
Dhandhuka(Har)0.80-11.1127.0024002400-
kalanwali(Har)0.70NC10.4020002000NC
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC9.6030003000-30.23
Divai(UP)0.60NC8.4011901190NC
Omalloor(Ker)0.55-31.252.7033003000-
Grapes
Rura(UP)5.00-28.5734.0032004200-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00NC9.2029002900-
Noida(UP)1.50-16.6718.0057005350-
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC13.0065007500NC
Guava
Aligarh(UP)20.00-20820.0015001500-16.67
Noida(UP)4.006068.0017651875-
Kinnow
Aligarh(UP)35.00-70.002350--
Shahzadpur(Har)4.0033.3319.202200200046.67
Gazipur(UP)3.50-7.003750-44.23
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.60-5.202400--
Noida(UP)2.00-4.003175--
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.60NC16.0222002200NC
Ganaur(Har)0.80-1.601800-20.00
Kullu(HP)0.7016.6710.202800290016.67
Bindki(UP)0.60-1.203940--
Orange
Noida(UP)2.50NC63.5020602985-
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2917.2045004500NC
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.51120.002000210081.82
Noida(UP)6.5030102.0017001800-
Haldwani(Utr)5.0038.8917.20170017009.68
PineApple
Kothamangalam(Ker)3.00NC18.002800280055.56
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC22.004300380086.96
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC670.0040004000-11.11
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC93.0055005000-
Noida(UP)3.00NC74.0039003750-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-44.4453.0029002900-
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6721.4052505220-
Haldwani(Utr)0.70-808.4058006200-1.31
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-66.679.001200140050.00
Published on February 12, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)