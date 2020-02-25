Fruits Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Gazipur(UP)4.50-1047.8059005800-0.67
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC22.0045254460-10.93
Raath(UP)0.70-1.405450--
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-5012.8041204100-25.77
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)67.503.852829.0010751050497.22
Jafarganj(UP)15.007.14324.0032303100-
Jalalabad(UP)5.00-55.76730--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5036.001350142528.57
Grapes
Gazipur(UP)5.00-10.003700--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC6.00506048507.66
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)3.005017.001800180080.00
Published on February 25, 2020
