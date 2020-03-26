Fruits Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Vandiperiyar(Ker)50.00100150.0080003500-
Solan(Nalagarh)(HP)23.003733.3348.409000800080.00
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC126.0010950109508.96
Muradabad(UP)6.0020282.005900595015.69
Lalitpur(UP)3.5016.67106.8049004850-18.87
Jind(Har)1.20-2.405000--
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC8.003000300020.00
Kiratpur(UP)1.00-16.6720.803000220011.11
Kottakkal(Ker)0.9028.5717.40755076502.72
Mainpuri(UP)0.80-2046.4046005300-
Shadabad(UP)0.60-254.0052505100-
Banana
Muradabad(UP)160.00128.573320.001280135016.36
Rajpipla(Guj)57.00204106.0010501050425.00
Jind(Har)52.00-104.001000--
Mainpuri(UP)19.00-19.15473.2024002200-2.04
Thanesar(Har)14.50-14.71131.602650265032.50
Manathavady(Ker)12.50NC562.0014001400-44.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.0050380.0030003000-
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)10.00-91.67260.002000160033.33
Sonepat(Har)6.0010022.002500250013.64
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC108.0030502750-20.78
Udhampur(JK)4.70-9.403100-3.33
Kathua(JK)4.00-8.003000-20.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC136.8020002000-50.00
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.2023.0882.2023002300-28.13
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.502540.8023002100-32.35
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC38.0025502550-5.56
Manglaur(Utr)1.40-7212.8090090028.57
Dhanura(UP)1.308.3310.00900900-10.00
Vikasnagar(Utr)1.3085.714.002000850150.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC17.5028002800-34.88
Dhandhuka(Har)1.202036.002900230028.89
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC28.0040003000-20.00
Kullu(HP)0.7016.6726.603200300028.00
Chikoos(Sapota)
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC22.0028502850-6.56
Mohindergarh(Har)0.70-1.404000--
Grapes
Muradabad(UP)30.00200170.003950390031.67
Faridabad(Har)9.00-62.5212.00425040006.25
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC108.0035503550-2.74
Shadabad(UP)5.00-16.6744.0041204110-
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)4.00-50108.005000550035.14
Mainpuri(UP)3.80-532.404600440015.00
Mohindergarh(Har)3.00-62.522.0040004000-
Kathua(JK)1.00-2.007250--
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-87.1424.2043504350-1.14
Gopiganj(UP)0.80-33.334.002200250010.00
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.60NC3.605100530092.45
Kinnow
Kathua(JK)1.00-2.003750-66.67
Shahpura(UP)1.00-33.335.001630900-
Mango
Muradabad(UP)20.00185.71478.003200325023.08
Lalitpur(UP)4.20-6.67133.003500345016.67
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)3.00-2552.0030003500-14.29
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC141.0035503550-7.79
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC141.004550355018.18
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)2.00-5052.0075003500114.29
Shahpura(UP)1.00251.8029802980-
Orange
Vandiperiyar(Ker)50.00-50.002500--37.50
Mainpuri(UP)6.00-2545.6026002300-
Ujjain(F&V)(MP)4.06-4.061210--
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29119.502700265050.00
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC76.0038503850-13.48
Sonepat(Har)2.309.524.4038002500-
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)2.00-81.8244.004500450060.71
Kathua(JK)2.00-2.006250--
Mohindergarh(Har)1.80-79.5510.6035003500-12.50
Dhanura(UP)1.40404.4013001200-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC27.305450565025.29
Papaya
Muradabad(UP)140.0027.271430.001900195072.73
Mainpuri(UP)6.00-32.5863.0021002000114.29
Manglaur(Utr)4.5012513.0090090012.50
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC16.0027502750-
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.2993.602260225086.78
Ujjain(F&V)(MP)3.00-6.00500--
Dhanura(UP)1.308.339.80900900-10.00
Vikasnagar(Utr)1.00-2.002500-92.31
Solan(Nalagarh)(HP)0.80-1.603500-40.00
Shadabad(UP)0.8014.295.6022202230-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0075378.004000400033.33
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC90.00355035505.97
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC20.0050003000100.00
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-5523.80250025404.17
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.70-1.403500-32.08
Pomegranate
Muradabad(UP)8.00166.67284.004770480022.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-1094.80490048508.17
Mohindergarh(Har)1.00-73.6833.207000650055.56
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)1.00-5012.00600060009.09
Shadabad(UP)0.60-1.204710--
TenderCoconut
Hunsur(Kar)300.00-7017900.001200012000NC
WaterMelon
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC20.001550140010.71
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC10.0010501050-8.70
Vadhvan(Guj)0.80-203.6010501125-
Published on March 26, 2020
