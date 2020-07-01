Fruits Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC66.0038003700-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)95.00-510330.00216021501.41
Lucknow(UP)73.005.046378.0022002200-12.00
Sitapur(UP)72.00-61.088342.00212021400.95
Mathura(UP)36.002.862934.00210021005.00
Mainpuri(UP)20.00-9.091377.8020602050-8.44
Firozabad(UP)18.606.291473.2018501880164.29
Farukhabad(UP)11.00340624.0019001850-15.56
Mahoba(UP)11.0015.79591.6019902010NC
Kannauj(UP)10.00-53.49978.0022002300NC
Kayamganj(UP)7.00-12.5916.0021502160-8.51
Vishalpur(UP)7.00-12.5336.0024502540-1.01
Jafarganj(UP)6.00NC823.2022002400-
Rasda(UP)6.00-25417.002520251040.00
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)4.0033.33184.0030002900-
Achnera(UP)3.502.94198.002060207019.08
Kasganj(UP)3.50-22.22271.0019601900-11.31
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.4021.43197.802090211018.75
Channapatana(Kar)3.0050186.0031003000-3.13
Karvi(UP)3.00-11.76188.602235222515.21
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC151.002300230017.95
Tundla(UP)3.0050122.4021002110-20.75
Naanpara(UP)2.8040248.202350238034.29
Maigalganj(UP)2.50-28.57260.0021202090-
Utraula(UP)2.10553.8026002600-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)2.00-4.00700--
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2.00-4.00600--
Puranpur(UP)1.80-5.26290.00246024809.33
Bewar(UP)1.6033.33104.402300230035.29
Haathras(UP)1.5050107.8017001700-19.05
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.00-33.33120.702520250036.22
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC63.6024802490-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60NC68.60220022004.76
Lime
Akluj(Mah)450.00-4.269520.0011NC
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)2.00NC32.00850850-
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-5013.00950800-
Mango
Mulabagilu(Kar)20.00-9.09154.00800900-
Aurangabad(Mah)11.0057.1476.0040003750-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)2.0010030.0024002300-
Papaya
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00NC14.00800900-
PineApple
Aurangabad(Mah)900.00-505400.0019002000-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)2.00100124.00850700-
Pomegranate
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC54.0029002900-
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-5028.0018502000-
TenderCoconut
Mandya(Kar)2300.005.579680.00120001000041.18
Aurangabad(Mah)900.00-507200.0017502000-
Hunsur(Kar)800.00-33.33104100.001200012000NC
Pandavapura(Kar)800.00-2034000.0090009000NC
WaterMelon
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)3.00NC322.00650600-
Akluj(Mah)2.00-33.3310.00300300-25.00
Published on July 01, 2020
