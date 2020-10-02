Fruits Prices

as on : 02-10-2020 04:03:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Fruit Market(Mah)234.00-12.368154.0077501200040.91
Solan(HP)208.46-33.544801.765000500025.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)180.5017.973960.0022002400-26.67
Bandrol(HP)168.80-17.8611574.203250320014.04
Pune(Mah)76.00-27.621052.0011000750037.50
Bathinda(Pun)25.00-48.98333.2040004500-20.00
Sikanderabad(UP)19.2088.2489.4025002600-21.88
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)15.00NC390.0039503450-21.16
Nabha(Pun)13.50-18.67186.0023002500-34.29
Firozepur City(Pun)8.6013.1699.0038503500-3.75
Garh Shankar(Pun)8.0136.22125.023000350025.00
Rura(UP)6.00NC292.606600650065.00
Durg(Cht)5.60-21.131212.40100009500NC
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)5.50-19.12121.2035004000NC
Kasganj(UP)4.5012.5200.405150520010.04
Faridkot(Pun)3.6050029.384000800033.33
Khatauli(UP)3.50-91.25106.4021502125-31.42
Haathras(UP)1.50-50135.0018505500-54.32
Jalalabad(Pun)1.43-0.6948.7632001400-15.79
Guru Har Sahai(Pun)1.26133.333.6040005000-
Kharar(Pun)1.00NC17.406000600050.00
Shadabad(UP)0.90-1010.8052005200-
Hasanpur(UP)0.80-33.33164.805400550038.46
Banana
Koovapadi(Ker)16.4524.15271.9235003700-25.53
Sikanderabad(UP)10.80332271.4011001200NC
Faridkot(Pun)7.72-12.37382.7815001500-11.76
Rura(UP)6.0020448.002600250062.50
Kasganj(UP)2.50-16.67553.0021002100-13.93
Solan(HP)1.9058.3312443.2621002100-12.50
Shadabad(UP)1.90-9.5223.6021002100-
Haathras(UP)1.5025252.4018502200-13.95
Meham(Har)1.407.69246.2012501250-10.71
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.38-38.39205.3418001800-10.00
Guru Har Sahai(Pun)1.02-23.3124.902200210010.00
Zira(Pun)1.00-66.67254.8016001500-11.11
Chikoos(Sapota)
Fruit Market(Mah)9.00-68.971682.003700460021.31
Pune(Mah)8.0033.33272.0020001800NC
Durg(Cht)3.00-14.29586.2050004750-23.08
Guava
Fruit Market(Mah)14.00-39.132014.0032504650-23.53
Pune(Mah)6.00200256.0020002300-50.00
Fruit Market(Mah)5.00-78.262014.0032504650-23.53
Solan(HP)1.201003.6015001500-
Pune(Mah)1.00-50256.0023002300-42.50
Gangoh(UP)0.70-12.56.0015001500-
Lime
Pune(Mah)25.008.7371.0017001500-15.00
Mumbai(Mah)18.00-10263.0026002500-
Mango
Durg(Cht)3.20-25.58501.206500550052.94
Jalalabad(Pun)2.47-48.54165.8440004000-
Sikanderabad(UP)2.00233.335.2022002200-
Haathras(UP)2.00-33.3341.602200200022.22
Kasganj(UP)1.5050113.5026502640-16.14
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)1.4040179.8032003500-36.00
Shahzadpur(Har)1.00NC42.0022002500-
kalanwali(Har)0.8033.3382.6047003400-6.00
Orange
Fruit Market(Mah)87.002002954.0027505650-26.67
Pune(Mah)6.00-45.4594.005000320035.14
Papaya
Fruit Market(Mah)97.00-43.61278.0020003250-74.19
Pune(Mah)11.00175172.00100015000-90.00
Pune(Mah)4.00NC172.00110001500010.00
Sikanderabad(UP)4.0030047.0022002000144.44
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC54.00800800-27.27
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70NC61.002900300081.25
PineApple
Fruit Market(Mah)63.0031.252514.0027004100-22.86
Pune(Mah)6.00200250.0017001200-15.00
Pomegranate
Fruit Market(Mah)181.00217.545006.0050004850-31.03
Rahata(Mah)100.00-35.061604.0090001050020.00
Fruit Market(Mah)73.0028.075006.0062504850-13.79
Aatpadi(Mah)45.00-60.87610.005500510017.02
Ludhiana(Pun)16.00300274.0026002600-
Pune(Mah)11.00-31.2592.0060006000-
Bandrol(HP)2.309.5216.0042504350-13.27
Sikanderabad(UP)2.2012040.6023002200-20.42
Haathras(UP)2.00-33.33282.0030007500-50.82
Shadabad(UP)0.7016.6723.0040004000-
Hasanpur(UP)0.60NC132.6055006650-
WaterMelon
Fruit Market(Mah)12.00-81.542815.00180095056.52
Pune(Mah)3.00NC157.00900800-10.00

Published on October 02, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
